Emma Liek is tall and can shoot three-pointers.
There is a place for such players in the modern basketball world. The coaching staff at Western Technical College in La Crosse was impressed by Liek's combination of size and sharpshooting and signed her for the 2019-20 women's basketball season.
Liek, daughter of Michelle Needham and Mike Liek, finished a four-year varsity career at Tomah High School and was named all-Mississippi Valley Conference honorable mention for her senior season.
She'll join a coaching staff at Western with Tomah ties. Chad Dull is the head coach, and his father, assistant coach Greg Dull, was a long-time head coach for the THS girls.
"It's hard to get size in the smaller programs," Greg Dull said. "She shoots the ball really well, and I liked her energy when I watched her play."
Liek believes she's stepping into a good situation. The Cavaliers posted a 21-6 record last season and advanced to the national junior college tournament before losing in the semifinals.
"It means a lot to me that I can keep playing," Liek said. "I'm really excited to play for them."
Liek will begin her pursuit of a degree in special education and complete her studies at a four-year school.
The coaching staff at Western uses a deep bench, and Greg Dull said Liek can expect to see time on the basketball floor right away.
"The deal at (Western) is when we recruit you, you're going to play," he said. "That's our selling point to kids."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.