You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Whitetail Ridge Ski Area sprepares for 2019-2020 season
0 comments

Whitetail Ridge Ski Area sprepares for 2019-2020 season

{{featured_button_text}}
Snow-maker

A ski area employee checks a snow-making machine as it drops man-made snow on one of the slopes Dec. 5 at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy.

 Steve Rundio

Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff members are preparing for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"The outdoor recreation and MWR team has been working very hard getting Whitetail Ridge ready for opening day," said Kurt Hahn, outdoor recreation program manager with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. "Snow making has begun, and the entire staff is very excited about this year's operations."

Whitetail Ridge offers tubing, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and cross country skiing.

The chalet provides a place to relax and warm up, and the newly named Ten Point Pub offers food and beverages during normal ski area hours.

"This year, our emphasis will be on improving the overall experience and encouraging all to try something new," Hahn said. "Ski, board, snowshoe, cross country ski, or just take a fat-tire bike out for a trip around the hill."

For those who want to learn more about sports, the ski area offers classes for all levels of athletes.

"Our professional instructors can help beginners and more advanced skiers and boarders progress to the next level," Hahn said.

The ski area will offer special events throughout the season, as it has in previous years. Some of these events include Snowshoeing for Beginners on Jan. 4, 2020; Winter Extravaganza on Jan. 25; and the Moonlit Snowshoe Tour on Feb. 8.

Additional events will be announced through the Fort McCoy DFMWR Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mccoymwr, or the Whitetail Ridge Facebook page, facebook.com/whitetailridge.

Season passes for Whitetail Ridge Ski Area are currently on sale for the 2019-20 season.

The season pass covers skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. Passholders will get additional access to the hill (2-8 p.m. Thursdays during the season) and an introduction to skiing/snowboarding class.

Individual passes cost $150 for military members and Department of Defense employees and $250 for members of the public. Family passes cost an additional $75 (military/DOD) or $125 for each additional family member.

Whitetail Ridge is also offering the "Grade A Snow Day" special for the 2019-20 season.

Students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade can bring in a current report card with at least one A (or equivalent) to receive a free tubing pass. The special is available 3-9 p.m. Fridays, excluding Dec. 27. It's not valid with other offers or promotions.

For more information about Whitetail Ridge, call 608-388-4498.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News