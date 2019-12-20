Whitetail Ridge Ski Area sprepares for 2019-2020 season

Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff members are preparing for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"The outdoor recreation and MWR team has been working very hard getting Whitetail Ridge ready for opening day," said Kurt Hahn, outdoor recreation program manager with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. "Snow making has begun, and the entire staff is very excited about this year's operations."

Whitetail Ridge offers tubing, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and cross country skiing.

The chalet provides a place to relax and warm up, and the newly named Ten Point Pub offers food and beverages during normal ski area hours.

"This year, our emphasis will be on improving the overall experience and encouraging all to try something new," Hahn said. "Ski, board, snowshoe, cross country ski, or just take a fat-tire bike out for a trip around the hill."

For those who want to learn more about sports, the ski area offers classes for all levels of athletes.

"Our professional instructors can help beginners and more advanced skiers and boarders progress to the next level," Hahn said.

