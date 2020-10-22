WIAA girls volleyball: Tomah eliminated in regional semifinal

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Shifting pieces around after key losses makes it difficult for teams to get into a groove.
The Tomah volleyball team fell victim to that Thursday night as it struggled create success out of system in a season-ending 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 loss to Reedsburg in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal. Senior Alyssa Whaley had a team-high seven kills while senior Ella Plueger had 18 assists in the second straight postseason loss to the Beavers.
Despite the struggles, the third-seeded Timberwolves were hindered from the start as they were without junior setter Asha Eckelberg, who was out due to COVID-19 quarantine. Tomah coach Sarah Walters knows how big of a hole that left in the Timberwolves’ attack.
“That certainly plays a role in our offense, and I think that takes a toll,” she said. “We’re not used to having (one), so we switched to a 6-2, tried a different setter, tried a 5-1 and we tried five different lineups. We just couldn’t find normal tonight and were just out of system tonight.”
Aiding in those offensive struggles were the Beavers, who covered the floor well all night and kept Tomah from getting into a rhythm as it didn’t string more than three points together all night. Meanwhile, Reedsburg used momentum-shifting runs in all three sets to take the howl out of the Timberwolves.
The two teams battled early on in the opening set as Reedsburg started on a 8-3 run. A short 5-2 spurt by Tomah, including two kills by senior Dannika Koput, cut the deficit within 10-8. The Beavers bit back with a 7-2 run to build a 17-10 lead, including three kill by senior Delaney Horkan, and never looked back en route to the 25-17 win.
The second set was a near carbon copy of the first as the Beavers again built a comfortable 10-4 lead before Tomah pulled within 11-8. The Timberwolves kept hanging around, ultimately inching within 15-13 behind kills by Whaley and Koput, a block by senior Abby Nick and a tip kill, but that was as close as they got.
Reedsburg responded with a set-closing 10-2 run, including back-to-back kills by junior Macie Wieman to finish things off. The Beavers had multiple long rallies in both sets, including a point off two acrobatic saves in the second. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Walters felt like the Timberwolves had lost their bite.
“You have to be on your game every time, and normally we’re a very scrappy team. We played stale, I would say, tonight where we just watched and then reacted instead of react,” she said. “We’re usually pretty fluid so with a team like that, they played a nice game tonight and you certainly don’t win when you’re slow to balls. They played a nice match.”
With a chance to finish things off in the third, the Beavers trailed 7-6 early on after a kill by Koput. Reedsburg never fell behind the rest of the set however as it went on a 9-1 run to seize a 15-8 lead. The Timberwolves fought to keep their season alive, using a 7-3 run, capped off by a kill from sophomore Lauren Noth, to cut the Beavers lead to 18-15.
But like it did before, Reedsburg put an end to the rally attempt as it ripped off a 7-2 match-ending spurt. Wieman had 11 kills to lead the Beavers, while Horkan added nine as the main beneficiaries of freshman McKenna Oetzman’s 17 assists.
Behind Whale, who exited last year’s Div. 1 regional semifinal early with a knee injury, Koput and Noth each had six kills, while Nick had three blocks and senior Jaylin Rezin notched 16 digs.
Along with the passive attack, the Timberwolves had a hard time finding space through the Beavers’ block. And when the Timberwolves were able to locate some holes, more often than not Reedsburg’s backline was there to plug things up.
“For them it makes it quite easy because they just sit back there and take whatever we can give them. That’s the game, I guess,” Walters said.
The season-ending defeat, and the frivolous prep the Timberwolves had to do beforehand, was an encapsulation of the entire COVID-19 affected season. Despite that, Walters was pleased with the team’s effort, namely that of the Timberwolves senior class.
“They’ve been here forever, and my starting setter started as a freshman with me, so having her for four years and a lot of them for three years. It’s certainly going to be big shoes to fill, and hard shoes because there’s nine of them,” she said.
“That didn’t leave a lot of juniors to get a lot of playing time, so next year is going to be a year where we ask our juniors to step up and get moving.”
