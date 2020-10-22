WIAA girls volleyball: Tomah eliminated in regional semifinal

The second set was a near carbon copy of the first as the Beavers again built a comfortable 10-4 lead before Tomah pulled within 11-8. The Timberwolves kept hanging around, ultimately inching within 15-13 behind kills by Whaley and Koput, a block by senior Abby Nick and a tip kill, but that was as close as they got.

Reedsburg responded with a set-closing 10-2 run, including back-to-back kills by junior Macie Wieman to finish things off. The Beavers had multiple long rallies in both sets, including a point off two acrobatic saves in the second. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Walters felt like the Timberwolves had lost their bite.

“You have to be on your game every time, and normally we’re a very scrappy team. We played stale, I would say, tonight where we just watched and then reacted instead of react,” she said. “We’re usually pretty fluid so with a team like that, they played a nice game tonight and you certainly don’t win when you’re slow to balls. They played a nice match.”

With a chance to finish things off in the third, the Beavers trailed 7-6 early on after a kill by Koput. Reedsburg never fell behind the rest of the set however as it went on a 9-1 run to seize a 15-8 lead. The Timberwolves fought to keep their season alive, using a 7-3 run, capped off by a kill from sophomore Lauren Noth, to cut the Beavers lead to 18-15.