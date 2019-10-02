Hannah Wilcox-Borg finished fifth in a field of 92 runners at the Reedsburg Invitational cross country meet Saturday at Hartje Learning Center.
The team scores were separated into large and small divisions. The 92 girls runners represented both divisions.
On the boys side, Tomah’s Caleb Lenning was eighth out of 91 runners from both divisions.
It was the second race of the season for Wilcox-Borg, a junior who is coming off an injury sustained during the track season. She ran the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in 20:55.
The girls also got a lofty finish from Brooke Bakken, who finished 18th in 22:11.
Tomah’s other varsity runners were Anna Apathy (23:00), Jennie Jorgensen (23:49), Brielle Harmel (25:12), Cassie Lenning (25:29) and Maddy Kline (26:28).
Team scores for the large schools: Evansville 64, Baraboo 71, Madison East 94, Sauk Prairie 95, Reedsburg 105, Portage 113, Tomah 116.
Lenning ran the course in 17:32. He was followed by teammates Jesse Smith (18:11), Eugene Peterson (18:12), Weston Boettcher (18:32), Ty Schanhofer (18:53), Thorvald Lass (19:45) and Thai Davis (19:54).
Team scores: Sauk Prairie 36, Madison East 49, Evansville 79, Baraboo 91, Tomah 105, Reedsburg 162, Portage 181.
In the junior varsity division, Aisha Hughart Topgyal was Tomah’s fastest girl (26:32), and Austin Lyden (20:46) led the Tomah boys.
The Timberwolves travel to Wisconsin Dells Friday to race under the lights at Spring Brook Golf Course starting at 7 p.m.
