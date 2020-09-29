Wilcox-Borg wins at Reedsburg Invitational

Hannah Wilcox-Borg won the girls race, and the boys were second out of five teams as the Tomah Timberwolves competed at the Reedsburg Cross Country Invitational Saturday.
Wilcox-Borg, a senior and two-time WIAA state cross country qualifier, dominated the girls field. She ran the 5,000-meter course in 21 minutes, 28.3 seconds and outdistanced runner-up Jacqueline Lacen of Reedsburg by nearly 20 seconds.
Tomah had one other top-10 finisher. Brooke Bakken finished ninth in 23:21.
The Timberwolves' other varsity finishers were Aisha Hughart Topygal (26:13), Lupita Ruiz (26:18), Alyssa Alden (26:46) and Lily Joyce (27:31).
Team scores: Reedsburg 41, Baraboo 49. River Valley 63, Tomah 66.
Weston Boettcher was Tomah's fastest runner in the boys race. He finished fourth out of 36 runners with a time of 18:46. Teammate Ty Schanhofer was fifth in 18:55, and Kale Gnewikow was Tomah's other top-10 finisher, placing eighth in 19:08.
The rest of the Tomah varsity: Thorvald Lass (20:19), Calvin Zeps (21:23), Jude Begay (21:38), Charlie Joyce (23:19) and Daniel Swanson (23:56).
Team scores: Baraboo 50, Tomah 58, Portage 62, Reedsburg 74, River Valley 89.
Tomah's Josie Baileywon the girls junior varsity race with a time of 25:48. Teammate Avery Hagen finished second in 27:38, and Talia Davis was sixth in 30:09. There were 10 girls in the race, and no team scores were kept.
Tyler Hausman led Tomah in boys junior varsity race with a third-place finish out of 27 runners and a time of 22:11.
The Timberwolves' other jayvee finishers were Logan Larson (23:18), Ethan Libbey (26:26), Nico Holtz (27:06), Aidan Branch (27:26), Chris Burbach (30:21), Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg (30:49) and Jeremiah Parrott (32:01).
Team scores in the jayvee race: Baraboo 22, Portage 45, Tomah 67.
The Timberwolves will host a Tuesday, Oct. 6 Invitational at Hiawatha Golf Club starting at 4 p.m. Tomah will be joined by La Crosse Aquinas, Holmen, Reedsburg, Sparta and Onalaska.
After that, the Timberwolves don't have another meet scheduled until the WIAA Division 1 Sectional Saturday, Oct. 24 at Verona.
The state meet is Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
