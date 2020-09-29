Wilcox-Borg wins at Reedsburg Invitational

Hannah Wilcox-Borg won the girls race, and the boys were second out of five teams as the Tomah Timberwolves competed at the Reedsburg Cross Country Invitational Saturday.

Wilcox-Borg, a senior and two-time WIAA state cross country qualifier, dominated the girls field. She ran the 5,000-meter course in 21 minutes, 28.3 seconds and outdistanced runner-up Jacqueline Lacen of Reedsburg by nearly 20 seconds.

Tomah had one other top-10 finisher. Brooke Bakken finished ninth in 23:21.

The Timberwolves' other varsity finishers were Aisha Hughart Topygal (26:13), Lupita Ruiz (26:18), Alyssa Alden (26:46) and Lily Joyce (27:31).

Team scores: Reedsburg 41, Baraboo 49. River Valley 63, Tomah 66.

Weston Boettcher was Tomah's fastest runner in the boys race. He finished fourth out of 36 runners with a time of 18:46. Teammate Ty Schanhofer was fifth in 18:55, and Kale Gnewikow was Tomah's other top-10 finisher, placing eighth in 19:08.

The rest of the Tomah varsity: Thorvald Lass (20:19), Calvin Zeps (21:23), Jude Begay (21:38), Charlie Joyce (23:19) and Daniel Swanson (23:56).

Team scores: Baraboo 50, Tomah 58, Portage 62, Reedsburg 74, River Valley 89.