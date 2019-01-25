For the second week in a row, the Tomah High School wrestling team returned home as champions.
The Timberwolves were undefeated in five dual matches to claim the championship of the Wausau East Duals Jan. 19 at Wausau East High School.
Tomah boosted its dual record to 12-3.
Timberwolves coach Jeff Von Haden said his wrestlers were "fired up" to win their second invitational in seven days.
"They are looking forward to the last two dual meets and getting ready for regionals," Von Haden said.
Eight teams competed in the tournament. The Timberwolves won their four-team round-robin, defeated Winneconne in the semifinals and clipped Appleton North 39-29 in the title match.
Tomah clung to a 33-29 lead against North heading into the final bout at 285, and for the second time in nine days, Hayden Larson clinched a Tomah victory with a pin. He had clinched a victory in the Timberwolves' Jan. 10 dual against Sparta.
The Timberwolves swept the lower weights against North and then gained a pivotal 10-9 decision from Marques Fritsche at 160 pounds and a pin from Jairon Pierce at 170 to build Tomah's small cushion heading into Larson's match.
Winneconne defeated Waupaca in the third-place match.
Tomah wraps up the regular season with a nonconference dual Tuesday at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro and a Mississippi Valley Conference dual Thursday at La Crosse Central.
After that, the Timberwolves get nine days off before the WIAA Division 1 regional at Holmen.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
