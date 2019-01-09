The Tomah High School wrestling team placed 11 wrestlers in the top four at the 11-team D.C. Everest Invitational Saturday in Schofield.
The Timberwolves finished third in the team standings, behind Stratford and Denmark, both ranked schools.
“I thought the team wrestled well against some new and tough competition,” Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said. “It was good to see some different wrestlers that we don’t see throughout the year.”
While Tomah didn’t produce any individual champions, three wrestled in the championship round, and eight reached the semifinals.
Placewinners were:
- Second—Dawson Lambert (120 pounds), Braden Bemis (126), Marques Fritsche (160).
- Third—Caleb Pollack (113), Thor Lass (182), Kaden Hericks (195), Colby Von Haden (220), Hayden Larson (285).
- Fourth—Caden Griffin (106), Nate Boulton (132), Jairon Pierce (170).
- Seventh—Owen Walters (138), Sam Linzmeier (145).
The Timberwolves travel to the Chippewa Falls Invitational Saturday, Jan. 12 and return home for their final home match of the season Thursday, Jan. 17 against Onalaska/Onalaska Luther.
The junior varsity hosts an invitational at Tomah High School Saturday, Jan. 26 starting at 9:30 a.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
