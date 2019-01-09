The Tomah High School wrestling team placed 11 wrestlers in the top four at the 11-team D.C. Everest Invitational Saturday in Schofield.

The Timberwolves finished third in the team standings, behind Stratford and Denmark, both ranked schools.

“I thought the team wrestled well against some new and tough competition,” Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said. “It was good to see some different wrestlers that we don’t see throughout the year.”

While Tomah didn’t produce any individual champions, three wrestled in the championship round, and eight reached the semifinals.

Placewinners were:

  • Second—Dawson Lambert (120 pounds), Braden Bemis (126), Marques Fritsche (160).
  • Third—Caleb Pollack (113), Thor Lass (182), Kaden Hericks (195), Colby Von Haden (220), Hayden Larson (285).
  • Fourth—Caden Griffin (106), Nate Boulton (132), Jairon Pierce (170).
  • Seventh—Owen Walters (138), Sam Linzmeier (145).

The Timberwolves travel to the Chippewa Falls Invitational Saturday, Jan. 12 and return home for their final home match of the season Thursday, Jan. 17 against Onalaska/Onalaska Luther.

The junior varsity hosts an invitational at Tomah High School Saturday, Jan. 26 starting at 9:30 a.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.