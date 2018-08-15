A pair of newcomers appear ready to shake up the Tomah High School girls golf team.
Sophomore Jayda Zhu shot an 18-hole score of 91 to come within one stroke of meet medalist honors at the Tomah Tuneup Monday at Hiawatha Golf Club.
Tomah coach Tonya Gnewikow said it was a good start for a team that doesn’t lack for qualified varsity golfers.
“I have eight solid varsity players,” Gnewikow said. “It will be a challenge to decide who plays at which courses this year.”
Zhu’s score was good enough to win the third flight. She shot a 43 on the front nine, which ended with five pars over a six-hole span.
Just three strokes behind Zhu was freshman teammate Sophie Pokela. She launched her varsity career with a 94, good enough for fourth place overall.
A pair of returning letterwinners from last season accounted for Tomah’s other two sub-100 scores. Junior Sarah Peterson shot a 98, and sophomore Madeline Adler shot a 99 to win the fifth flight.
Gnewikow likes opening the season with flight competition.
“This gives those fourth and fifth golfers a chance to medal,” she said.
Tomah’s other scores were Amanda Lowry (106), Josie Mathison (107), Abby Sherwood (108) and Hannah Zhu (108), Cassie Carlson (109), Tatianna Briggs (127), Emma VanTreese (130) and Hope Carlson (130).
Two junior varsity players competed for nine holes: Amelia Schanhofer (51) and Journey Smith (66).
Abby Nickel of Stevens Point was the meet medalist with a 90. Kayla Hintz, also of Stevens Point, was third with a 92.
Eight teams competed, half of which played only nine holes. Team scores among those that played 18 were: Stevens Point 373, Tomah 382, Black River Falls 427, Wisconsin Rapids 471.
The Timberwolves return to action Tuesday, Aug. 21 with a trip to Drugan’s Castle Mound for the Holmen Invitational. Holmen and Tomah will be joined by La Crosse Aquinas, Arcadia, Black River Falls, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan, Chippewa Falls, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Marshfield, Onalaska, Osseo-Fairchild, River Falls, Sparta, Westby and Wisconsin Dells.
The Mississippi Valley Conference opener is Thursday, Aug. 23 at Coulee Golf Bowl, Onalaska’s home course.
Tomah will host an MVC match Friday, Sept. 14.
