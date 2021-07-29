Tomah Health Blood Drive to save nearly 300 lives

A Tomah Health / Versiti two-day blood drive attracted 109 donors this week to Tomah's Recreation Park.

Among them was Kevin Gregar, who said that besides the charitable part of the July 27 and 28 drive, he donates for his own health too.

“It’s worth giving it a try because there are many more benefits than the second of discomfort. That’s really all it is,” Gregar said during his donation. “It’s beneficial to me too, so it’s a win-win."

He also appreciated the fact that he is helping with the blood supply at Tomah Health. “It’s great to help locally. It’s an hour of your time and you do a lot of good,” Gregar said. Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

Versiti officials said 109 donors registered for the drive, which collected 100 blood products that will have the potential to save nearly 300 lives.

Emalea Cogdill, Versiti Blood Center account representative, said officials see an extra need for blood at this time of the year due to an increase in accidents during the summer.

“While the supply is usually at its lowest, demand is at its highest,” she said. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.