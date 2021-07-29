 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah Health Blood Drive to save nearly 300 lives
0 Comments
top story

Tomah Health Blood Drive to save nearly 300 lives

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Tomah Health / Versiti two-day blood drive attracted 109 donors this week to Tomah's Recreation Park. 

Blood drive

Tomah resident Kevin Gregar, left, listened to instructions from Versiti BloodCenter donor specialist Eric Hendrickson during a Tomah Health / Versiti blood drive held at Tomah’s Recreation Park July 27

Among them was Kevin Gregar, who said that besides the charitable part of the July 27 and 28 drive, he donates for his own health too.

“It’s worth giving it a try because there are many more benefits than the second of discomfort. That’s really all it is,” Gregar said during his donation. “It’s beneficial to me too, so it’s a win-win."

He also appreciated the fact that he is helping with the blood supply at Tomah Health. “It’s great to help locally. It’s an hour of your time and you do a lot of good,” Gregar said. Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Versiti officials said 109 donors registered for the drive, which collected 100 blood products that will have the potential to save nearly 300 lives.

Emalea Cogdill, Versiti Blood Center account representative, said officials see an extra need for blood at this time of the year due to an increase in accidents during the summer.

“While the supply is usually at its lowest, demand is at its highest,” she said. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.

Cogdill also thanked area residents for surpassing the two-day goal during the Tomah drive.

The next Tomah Health / Versiti drive will be two-day event scheduled Sept. 22 & 23. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following Tomah students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List: Tyler Appleby, Ryan Bernhardt, Luke Grygle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News