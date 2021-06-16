Tomah Health lifts visitor restrictions, masks still required

Tomah Health is ending COVID visitor restrictions at all its facilities.

Hospital chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN, announced the visitor policy change following a meeting of the hospital’s COVID Recovery Committee June 14.

“COVID numbers are down and many of the Safer at Home orders have been lifted; unfortunately with COVID prior to this we needed to be careful on how many people we had in our buildings,” Myhre said.

Visitors to Tomah Health, along with its Warrens Clinic and Hospice Touch / Palliative Care facilities, will still need to wear a mask.

“We are still a health care organization and we follow the CDC guidelines. Currently the CDC still requires health care organizations to maintain masking,” Myhre said. “It really is not feasible for us to validate if someone is vaccinated, so the safest thing for us and our patients is to make sure people are always masked when in our buildings.”

Tomah Health first restricted visitors over a year ago, thereby limiting the number of people that could be with family and friends.