Tomah School Board to consider spectator policy

The Tomah School Board will consider spectator policies for the fall sports season when it meets during a special board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Oakdale Elementary School at 5 p.m.

The board has decided to move ahead with a fall sports season, and competition has already begun for girls golf, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country. The WIAA permitted those sports to begin practice Aug. 17.

The WIAA pushed back the start of practice for volleyball, football and boys soccer to Sept. 7. Those sports, unlike the three that started Aug. 17, have most of their fans seated in bleachers during contests. The board will decide on how fans can be accommodated consistent with COVID-19 protocols.

Spectators will very likely be required to wear masks. The district posted a mask requirement for those who attended an Aug. 27 tennis match at LaGrange Elementary School.

The board will also consider a “skill building and intramural format” for the district’s middle school program. Activities director Brad Plueger told the board during an Aug. 24 meeting that most districts in the area are opting for intramurals for the 2020-21 season at the middle school level.

Other agenda items include: