The Tomah Area School District had seven unfilled positions as of Monday, but superintendent Cindy Zahrte was optimistic most will be filled when classes start Sept. 4.
Zahrte delivered an update on staffing during the Tomah School Board's monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center. She was most concerned about filling a school psychologist position that drew no applications. She said an intern might be sought on a temporary basis.
The district is also trying to fill a teaching position at the Tomah Area Montessori School. Zahrte said finding trained Montessori teachers is a problem statewide with 22 unfilled Montessori positions in Wisconsin. She said the district will inquire if any teachers in the Tomah district are interested in becoming a Montessori teacher.
In other business, school district business manager Greg Gaarder said no changes will be made to the 2018-19 budget that will go before voters at the Aug. 27 meeting. Voters will cast an advisory vote on a budget that would cut the school tax levy by 5.5 percent.
Gaarder said the mill rate could fall even further if a preliminary estimate of a four percent increase in school district property values holds. The annual meeting budget assumes a 1.5 percent increase.
The district will take a binding vote on the budget in October after final numbers on property value and enrollment are verified.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
