Tomah VA golf course reopening to the public

The Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course at the Tomah VA Medical Center is opening to the public again Monday following a reopening ceremony Saturday.

The course is named in honor of a veteran who passed. It offers a wellness option for veterans and fits with the medical center’s commitment to Whole Health and opioid reduction.

The Jason Simcakoski Foundation and DAV have partnered with the Tomah VA Medical Center to reopen the course to the public.

The Tomah VA Medical Center health campus in Tomah and its outpatient clinics in Clark County, La Crosse, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids provide care to more than 26,000 Veterans in west central Wisconsin and south east Minnesota each year.

Information about the Tomah VA Medical Center can be found at www.tomah.va.gov or contact the Public Affairs Officer at 608-372-7759 or by email at scott.gomer@va.gov.

The Simmy Foundation was founded to celebrate the memory of Jason Simcakoski and works to increase access to quality mental health services for veterans and their families while promoting effective, non-pharmaceutical alternative treatments.