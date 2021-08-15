 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah VA golf course reopening to the public
0 Comments

Tomah VA golf course reopening to the public

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course at the Tomah VA Medical Center is opening to the public again Monday following a reopening ceremony Saturday.

The course is named in honor of a veteran who passed. It offers a wellness option for veterans and fits with the medical center’s commitment to Whole Health and opioid reduction.

The Jason Simcakoski Foundation and DAV have partnered with the Tomah VA Medical Center to reopen the course to the public.

The Tomah VA Medical Center health campus in Tomah and its outpatient clinics in Clark County, La Crosse, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids provide care to more than 26,000 Veterans in west central Wisconsin and south east Minnesota each year.

Information about the Tomah VA Medical Center can be found at www.tomah.va.gov or contact the Public Affairs Officer at 608-372-7759 or by email at scott.gomer@va.gov.

The Simmy Foundation was founded to celebrate the memory of Jason Simcakoski and works to increase access to quality mental health services for veterans and their families while promoting effective, non-pharmaceutical alternative treatments.

The Simmy Foundation has led efforts to rehabilitate and restore the Tomah Therapy Golf course to provide veterans visiting the Tomah VA Medical Center an opportunity to engage in constructive, outdoor exercise and social interaction. The Simmy Foundation plans to replicate this effort by partnering with VA Medical Centers and local community organizations around the country.

More information available at simmyfoundation.org or from Andrew Hysell at (608) 717-9269 or andrew@ctastragies.co.

DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. For more information, visit @ www.dav.org or contact Rob Hilliard at (920) 240-5441 or chp27cvso@gmail.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
THE KNIGHTLY NEWS
News

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

July 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continued its mission of community service and charitable…

News

What to do about Japanese bettles

I have received a number of calls and inquiries about controlling Japanese beetles recently, so I thought it might be good to share this infor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News