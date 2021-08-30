Tribute to 13 military personnel killed in Kabul displayed at Wisconsin tavern

A terror attack in Kabul last week resulted in nearly 170 individuals dead, 13 of which were active U.S military personnel. In order to honor those who gave their lives for the United States, Loopy’s Grill and Saloon in Chippewa Falls has put together a tribute to the fallen soldiers in their establishment.

The display features 13 full beers sat evenly around the table with a reserved sign so no one can sit at those tables for the next week. The display symbolizes that they will never be able to come home to their families again, but they will also remain in the hearts of the American people and won’t be forgotten. The display also states that any donations made inside the bar will be matched by Loopy’s 3-1 and donated to area veterans charities and organizations.

Loopy’s owner, William Kleich, said the tribute wasn’t about getting any attention or making a big statement, but rather it is about those who have served and given the “ultimate sacrifice.”

Andrew Strabel, a patron at Loopy’s, said seeing the tribute when he came in for lunch on Monday afternoon was a welcome sight and made him feel proud to support the local business.