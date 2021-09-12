Volk Field and Wisconsin National Guard troops supporting Afghan mission

“I know what it’s like to reach safety right here in this country,” Agee said. “My part is small but I am paying it forward and will continue to do so in any way I can.”

As Operation Allies Welcome began, many sections on post had to establish 24-hour operations to ensure the base could receive aircraft around the clock. Master Sgt. Michael Lyons, an airfield manager at Volk Field integrated five additional personnel into the three full-time personnel his section has assigned normally.

“Being a part of this mission gives me a sense of overwhelming pride,” he said. “Although not directly on the ground in Afghanistan, we are a crucial piece in the success of this mission. Seeing the refugees step off the plane brings me both joy and sadness. Joy because we were able to rescue them from a terrorist nation, and they can now live without fear, and sadness for those that were left behind. I am beyond proud to be such an integral part of this mission, it is something that I will remember forever.”

Wisconsin National Guard security forces personnel at Volk Field also reflected on their role in this whole-of-nation effort.