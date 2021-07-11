Wisconsin employers visit Fort McCoy

Wisconsin employers of National Guard and Reserve service members had a chance to see some of what their employees experience during a special Bosslift last month that visited Fort McCoy.

The Wisconsin Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve flew representatives from several Wisconsin employers of reserve-component service members from Appleton, Eau Claire, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau into Fort McCoy on five UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

Bosslifts allow employers to see service members fulfilling their missions at military facilities to help them better understand the commitments their employees have made to the military and the nation. Reserve and National Guard service members and military spouses may nominate their employers for both ESGR awards and Bosslifts.

The Wisconsin Military Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, hosted the June 9 event. The 32nd Infantry Brigade provided and staffed weapons and vehicle displays for the employers.

As part of the visit, employers also visited the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and History Center.