WPS Health Solutions donates to assist Afghan refugees

WPS Health Solutions, based in Madison, recently donated $2,500 in support of Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Monroe County.

In addition, WPS employees throughout Wisconsin made a substantial number of individual donations of clothing and supplies at WPS facilities and via an Amazon list set up by Team Rubicon, a national organization that mobilizes veterans to provide disaster relief. Team Rubicon collected the donations Monday at the National Guard Armory in Sparta.

Initially, the money and donations will support the efforts of Team Rubicon to meet the humanitarian needs of Afghan refugees. Donations collected by WPS were dropped off at the Sparta Armory.

“We’re proud to support these Afghans who helped our military during our years in Afghanistan,” said Tim La Sage, Military and Veteran Inclusion Lead at WPS. “They were our allies there and it’s our turn to be their allies here.”

WPS has also partnered with the Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Museum and Concerned Veterans for America to collect donations. Additional donations of goods will go to support refugees through Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, which delivers directly to Fort McCoy.

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Solutions), founded in 1946, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS Health Solutions serves active-duty and retired military personnel, seniors, individuals, and families in Wisconsin, across the U.S., and around the world.

For more information, visit wpshealthsolutions.com.

