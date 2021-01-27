Top 10 property taxpayers in La Crosse County in 2020

Here is a list of the top 10 taxpayers in La Crosse County in 2020. The information was provided by the county treasurer and is based on gross real estate property taxes paid before the first dollar credit.

The top 10 taxpayers last year are nearly identical as the top 10 in 2019, though Belle Square, LLC moved up one spot, paying about $190,000 more in property taxes and increasing its overall estimated property value by about 31%.

Only two groups from the list dropped in property value last year, including Valley View Mall, owned by Crown American, which lost about $4 million in collective value.

UnitedHealth Group, which owns three Downtown La Crosse riverfront office buildings and was the third-highest taxpayer in the county in 2019 and 2020, lost just under $4 million in property value last year.

All other groups on the list increased in equalized value, which is an estimated value of all taxable property within a tax district.

1. Gundersen Health System

Equalized value: $227,126,630