UPDATE: County health director Rombalski moving to Wisconsin DHS

La Crosse County Health Department director Jennifer Rombalski will be moving to a new position with the state health department, the county announced in a statement Monday.
Rombalski has led the county health department for five years, the statement said, and will now join the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. It was not stated which position she would assume at the state.
"Jen will be missed but the dedicated, passionate and competent Health Department staff, with ongoing support from La Crosse County, will continue working with community partners to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and to keep the community informed," county administrator Steve O'Malley said in the statement.
Associate County Administrator Jane Klekamp will serve as interim Interim Health director, he said.
"La Crosse County wishes Jen all the best in her new endeavor and we know there is a strong ally at the state level for us to continue partnering in the future," O'Malley said in his statement.
Rombalski has served as the face of La Crosse County's fight against the coronavirus, and was named the Tribune's 2020 Person of the Year.
Rombalski shared this statement, posted on the La Crosse Health Department's Facebook page:
"First, I wish to express gratitude. I am so incredibly grateful to this community for all the support you have shown me and our department during this challenging time fighting a pandemic. I ask you to continue to provide this support to the Health Department staff during this transition. I have no doubt that you will continue to see great leadership and service from this dedicated team.
"Second, this change was unplanned. Despite this, I believe it is important as a leader to have the courage to accept opportunities that can both help you grow and be a better version of yourself and can support public health and local health departments in new and positive ways. In my new role, I will be able to bring the voice of local public health to the senior leadership table in the Division of Public Health.
"Lastly, there are many great people who work in the Health Department. I have been honored and humbled to lead this great health department and the many staff within who embody our values: lead, serve, advocate, communicate, and collaborate. I have seen many successfully take on leadership roles and I could not be more proud of them."
Rombalski received her bachelors of nursing from UW-Eau Claire, learning about all facets of health care during her schooling.
What “really struck me was the prevention” aspect, Rombalski said in her Person of Year interview in December. While she was working on the rehabilitation floor at the Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in Minnesota, she kept coming back to a desire to be on the forefront, stopping preventable illnesses and injuries before they happened, through initiatives such as promoting the importance of helmet and seatbelt use and proper installation of car seats. Following her passion, Rombalski took a job as a public health nurse in Alma, promoted to public health supervisor within two years.
After 10 years total in Alma, Rombalski accepted the role of health director in Chippewa Falls and completed her masters of public health at the University of Minnesota.
In January 2016, Rombalski and her family — husband Jake, sons Gabe, 17, and Jonah, 9, and daughter Gracie, 15 — relocated to Trempealeau for Rombalski’s new job as director for the La Crosse County Health Department.
Just 10 months into her career in La Crosse, Rombalski was named one of the La Crosse Tribune’s 2016 Rising Stars, nominated by O’Malley for her instant impact on the community.
“I just felt called to this position,” Rombalski says of relocating, citing the “great reputation” of the local health department. She went full force immediately, promoting partnerships among local health and wellness entities to better address issues of substance abuse, mental health, and homelessness.
The social determinants of health, Rombalski says, aren’t something we normally think about, yet they directly impact the community.
Many of the people who nominated Rombalski for Person of the Year cited her reassuring presence — compassionate but straightforward — and appreciated her transparency when she contracted the coronavirus herself, infected by a household member who was exposed at school.
Mary Ann Geschwind in her nomination letter stated Rombalski “has been knowledgeable, clear, succinct and honest in her reports,” and respected that she chose to speak about her experience with COVID-19.
Even prior to her diagnosis, Rombalski encouraged unity in combating the virus. Pointing fingers and shaming others was harmful, not helpful, she frequently stated in media briefings.
Says the Health Department leadership team, “Jen became the face of ‘we are not fighting each other, we are fighting a virus.’ She provided steady guidance to the La Crosse community in a time of uncertainty. Her gift of care and concern comes across in her demeanor when conducting interviews.”