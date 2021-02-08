UW-L student launches blog to share stories of community members facing homelessness

“At first it was an interview, and now it’s just friends talking,” Quinn said.

“We view that as a friendship. We constantly refer to the people that we’ve met now as our friends, because it’s an ongoing relationship,” Roberts said. “We see them, we serve food to them, some of them we see them they were on the streets and now they’re housed.”

The goal of the project is to help destigmatize and reframe the understanding of homelessness, Quinn explained.

“They’re some of the kindest people, and they never had a chance to share their story in a light that was not, ‘Oh they’re sleeping outside, look at the park let’s go take pictures of this is what homelessness looks like,’” Quinn said.

“And it’s not,” she said. “It’s so stigmatized and I guess my efforts are mostly to destigmatize homelessness and try to make it something where it’s a community coming together to help its community members, not just a problem they see in the park.”

There’s often not an accurate perception of homelessness in the community, Quinn said, from the amount of people who truly experience housing insecurities to an ignorance of the different types of homelessness people can experience — which can often be barriers to finding an equitable solution.