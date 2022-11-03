AHA launches HeartCorps program to improve rural health

The Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center in Cashton is seeking to add one service-oriented member to its team as part of the American Heart Association’s HeartCorps program that launched earlier this year.

Twenty-six states are participating in the program, a joint venture between AmeriCorps and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The domestic service opportunity is intended to:

• Help meet public health needs of local communities by providing needed capacity and support in state and local public health settings and advancing more equitable health outcomes for communities who are currently or historically underserved.

• Provide pathways to good quality public health-related careers by providing exposure through onsite experience, training, and more, with a focus on recruiting AmeriCorps members who reflect the communities in which they will serve.

“We are excited to partner with the American Heart Association to both connect our patients to more resources around healthy lifestyles and heart health, while also providing an opportunity for individuals to gain experience supporting community health and education,” said Ashley Hemmersbach, Community Health Educator at Scenic Bluffs.

As part of that effort, the AHA began its own Public Health AmeriCorps program, HeartCorps. The program is designed for those interested in driving health equity in rural America. All totaled, 100 service members are being sought for 2022-23. Applicants must be 21 years old and will receive for their 1700 hours of service.

• A living stipend of $25,500 (pre-tax)

• Healthcare benefits and a childcare subsidy if eligible

• A $6,495 educational award (pre-tax)

• 200+ hours of professional development

• Direct access to job opportunities upon successful completion of program

Please complete the general application for HeartCorps service members or simply email us your resume. Be sure to indicate which state(s) you are interested in serving and/or willing to relocate to for this service experience. All accepted applicants must successfully pass a national criminal background check to become HeartCorps service members. For questions related to HeartCorps, please email HeartCorps@heart.org.

“The health challenges in many rural communities are acute, but there are so many organizations and individuals committed to changing that. We’re excited for this program to help support those efforts,” said Tim Nikolai, Sr. Rural Health Director at the American Heart Association.

Seeking more ways to help

The AHA launched this effort in large part, according to heart.org, because under-resourced communities and those who live in rural areas face the highest death rates due to hypertension. Those areas also face shortages in the number of available health care professionals, including public health care workers, which continues to negatively impact the care those in rural areas can receive.

Nearly half of all Americans have high blood pressure, and many don’t know they have it. Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a silent killer that causes unnecessary and inequitable disease, disability and death, robbing us of precious time with loved ones. It can cause heart attacks, heart failure, stroke and other devastating conditions.

“For nearly 100 years, we've been fighting heart disease and stroke, striving to save and improve lives,” according to the website. “A shared focus on cardiovascular health unites our more than 40 million volunteers and supporters as well as our more than 2,800 employees.”

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer worldwide, and stroke ranks second globally, according to the website.