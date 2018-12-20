After nearly two years of planning, the Vernon County Board of Supervisors approved the funding and construction of a new highway facility. This will replace the existing facility that was built in 1948.
The new facility, which is being constructed on the east side of Railroad Avenue in Viroqua, will consist of a new repair garage, heater storage, fuel island, truck wash, and administrative offices. The new location will help relieve congestion of the Hwy. 14 and Broadway intersection.
At nearly 49,000 square feet, the facility will increase storage capacity for the new larger trucks and equipment. It will also enhance the repair shop’s efficiency.
“The new shop will be a welcome addition to help the Highway Department protect its large investment of equipment, and help its employees better serve the public,” said JoAnn Nickelatti, Highway Committee chair.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new highway shop was held Dec. 12.
The Board of Supervisors voted Nov. 13 to authorize the construction of the new highway shop. The resolution stated the cost for the highway facility would be no more than $7.8 million and authorized the Finance Committee to pay for the highway facility through a 20-year loan with River Bank that would not exceed $5.6 million, and other funding sources such as the new building fund/Ho-Chunk infrastructure fund.
