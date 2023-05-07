Darrell Anders, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Vernon Memorial Healthcare, made the decision to become a nurse for a number of reasons.

“In 2008 I was going through life changes and received gifts from the community and universe,” he said. “I decided to become a nurse because I wanted to be able to work with people and I liked the hands-on (aspect) of being at the bedside with patients and working with them and wanting to be able to give back in some way.”

In 2010 Anders started taking general classes at the then University of Wisconsin-Richland Center. During his time at UW-Richland, he took some aptitude tests which identified that the health care field may be fitting for him. “A lot of health care-related (things) popped up and that got me interested. Each step on the way I became more convinced what I wanted to do.”

Anders then began taking pre-requisites at Western Technical College in La Crosse. The schedule opened up for him to attend the nursing program at Southwest Tech in Fennimore, where he completed his nursing degree.

Anders has been a nurse at Vernon Memorial Healthcare for eight years. Prior to becoming a nurse, he worked as a certified nursing assistant and emergency medical technician for 2 1/2 years while attending school.

For Anders, the most rewarding aspect of nursing is having a patient or their family member express gratitude.

“I also love the challenges, and there are a lot of challenging situations,” he said. “I like the diversity of being an RN in the emergency department and I’m a bit of an adrenaline junky.”

Anders was nominated for a Heart of Health Care award by co-worker Tyrell Clements.

“When you think of someone who puts their ‘ALL’ into their job that is Darrell!” Clements wrote in his nomination letter. “As an Emergency Department RN he selflessly gives so much to his work, in such a stressful environment at times; he manages to deliver amazing care, compassion, empathy, optimism and a calming approach to very tough situations that is unmatched. He takes great pride and ownership of his role, department, and organization. As a colleague, patient at a time, and a family member of a patient I can truly say I am more than proud we have Darrell at VMH!”

Anders said he was grateful and humbled when he found out he was nominated.

When Anders has contact with new nurses, he said his usual advice is to take care of yourself.

“It’s common in this profession to lose yourself in service to others. At the end of the day you have to have something to give.”