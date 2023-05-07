Registered Nurse Felicia Liebert, a staff nurse at Vernon Memorial Healthcare, decided to pursue nursing as a career following a high school guidance counselor’s suggestion.

Liebert said she was a senior in high school when she took an aptitude test, which showed nursing would be a good career fit.

“I went to an external guidance counselor and they suggested the same thing,” Liebert said. “They said you like science and you like people and you probably do not want to be at a desk. There was a school of nursing nearby and they took me.”

That nearby school of nursing was Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio. Liebert enrolled in the diploma program, which is equivalent to an associate nursing program. She said the diploma program no longer exists.

The diploma program meant that Liebert and her fellow nursing students dove right into their studies at the same time as their clinicals the first year of school.

“It was great and it was very exciting,” Liebert said. “It was hard, but I loved it. I thought it was the way to go.”

Liebert uses her nursing skills in multiple capacities at the hospital. She works in the emergency room, in obstetrics, in medical surgery and as a house supervisor. She said most of her time is spent assisting in the emergency room.

“I’m flexible,” she said. “I’m cross-trained and can go all over. Many of us are cross-trained.”

Liebert has been at Vernon Memorial Healthcare for 30 years and became a registered nurse in 1985.

She said the most rewarding part of nursing has always been making someone feel better. “If they are suffering and if I can make them smile or lighten their load — that is the most rewarding part of this profession — to relieve their suffering.”

Liebert was nominated for a Heart of Health Care award by co-worker Michelle Burbach.

“Felicia is one of those veteran nurses who is exceptionally skilled in everything she does,” Burbach wrote in her nomination letter. “She works in the emergency department, OB, med surg, and as a house supervisor.

“Felicia is kind and compassionate and shares her knowledge with other staff and provides excellent patient care. She is passionate about health care and our patients. Felicia wants things to be top notch for everyone. She often picks up extra shifts, covers openings when needed, and covers again when there is no one else who can.

“Felicia radiates positive energy, calmness, expertise, organization, passion, work ethic, comradery, and a motherly nurturing atmosphere to work in.”

Burbach said Liebert is a “staple” in the organization and her colleagues are lucky to have her.

Liebert said “it’s very sweet” to be nominated and be among the top 10 nurses.

“It’s nice to hear some praise,” she said. “It wasn’t anything I was expecting. It feels good.”

Liebert said nursing has been getting harder these last few years.

“There’s been an exodus of people leaving health care. It’s been off-loaded on the nurses who remain. Nursing for sure has taken up the slack. Last year we had a lot of sick people and not enough staff and staff took breaks. It was a year of endurance, challenge and survival.”

Even though there have been challenges, Liebert said nursing is still a noble profession. “Who doesn’t want to comfort someone who’s hurting?”

The longtime nurse said anyone who is considering nursing as a career should pursue it.

“I would say to people they have to be a people person and to be a person with a humanitarian heart and want to make the world a better place. With technology so sharp-edged, people need soft, TLC.”