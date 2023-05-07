The seed of nursing was planted in Felicia Wangen’s mind when she was in eighth or ninth grade.

Wangen said she had no idea what she wanted to do when discussions about careers began until she had an experience with her mother. The two of them helped an aquaintance get ready for a medical appointment.

“The exuberant amount of joy this person got from us just helping her do the littlest daily tasks really drove my drive to become a nurse to help people,” Wangen said. “Over the last few years of being a nurse I’ve learned that helping people can mean so many different things in so many different ways.”

She said helping can range from crying with a patient when they get really tough news to cheering for them when they walk. “You help whichever way they need.”

As a registered nurse, Wangen cares for patients on the medical surgical floor at Vernon Memorial Healthcare. She’s been at VMH for 1 1/2 years. Overall, she’s been in health care for 10 years – first as a certified nursing assistant, then as a licensed practical nurse and now as a registered nurse. She is currently working on her bachelor’s degree.

Prior to coming to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, Wangen used her health care skills at Hillview Nursing Home in La Crosse, Norseland Nursing Home in Westby and at Gundersen Health System, where she worked for five years.

She said the most rewarding aspect of being a nurse is helping a patient through a really difficult time, and seeing them be successful and having a sense of accomplishment at the end.

Wangen said she likes to look at the big picture and talk with patients to get information about them and their families, and learn where the patient wants to go in their health-care journey. “I want to know patients … that’s the long-term care nurse in me. I see the patient as a whole … My goal is not to treat Bed 4, it’s treating people.”

Wangen was nominated for a Heart of Health Care award by co-worker Susan Strand.

“Felicia is a nurse that has gone above and beyond with her patients and her co-workers,” Strand wrote in her nomination letter. “She communicates well with her patients about expectations to have great outcomes with their health. She thinks beyond their diagnosis and what she can do to help them. She has exceptional communicational skills with the providers. She currently steps up and helps wherever is needed in the hospital setting. Her desire to be honest and forthcoming when the situation arises is very important to her. She encourages her patients to make their own medical decisions based on what THEY want, not what WE want. Felicia is a nurse that I would put my own medical decisions in her hands.”

Wangen said she was honored and flattered to be nominated for something that’s her passion. She said she is always trying to be the best nurse she can be for her patients in whichever time they need her.

“(It’s) something that I just strive to do daily,” she said. “It’s just really neat to see that somebody had acknowledged that.”

Wangen advises anyone who is considering nursing as a career, to be aware at times it’s a lot more than a job.

“You will have some really, really bad days and have some really, really good days. (The good days) will keep you motivated to do what you do.”