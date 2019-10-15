In the throes of unprecedented challenges to privacy, truth, and personal expression, Aquila Theatre brings "1984,"George Orwell’s cautionary novel, to the stage for the Historic Temple Theatre's 2019-2020 season. The play, adapted for the stage by Michael Gene Sullivan, will be performed Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.
As our modern world grapples with the threats and benefits of technological integration, Aquila Theatre’s production of 1984 provides a space to appreciate the value of individual thought – an evocative and timely narrative of personal freedom against political repression. Today, Orwell’s prescient story resonates around the globe as individuals, systems, and governments clash.
Written in 1944 near the end of World War II, "1984" depicts a society controlled by a perfectly totalitarian government bent on repressing all subversive tendencies. “Big Brother” is always watching and technology is wielded as a weapon to inundate citizens with propaganda and to monitor thoughts and actions. Imagined before the existence of computers, this dystopian future explores the power of technology as a mental manipulator and source of curated information.
The resurgence of "1984" marks a widespread desire to understand the present moment by looking back… as a means to look forward. How far are we from realizing Orwell’s nightmare? Are we already there? Can there be more than one truth, more than one set of facts?
“Aquila’s productions are beautifully spoken, dramatically revealing, and crystalline in effect.” – The New Yorker
"1984" provides the kind of evocative and innovative storytelling that suits Aquila Theatre’s bold, ensemble driven, physical style.
The foremost producer of touring classical theatre in the United States, Aquila’s mission is to bring the greatest works to the greatest number. They believe passionately that everyone should be given the opportunity to engage with classical drama of the highest quality at an affordable price right in their own community, experience the arts from other places and exchange ideas. They endeavor to create bold reinterpretations of classical plays for contemporary audiences that free the spirit of the original work and recreate the excitement of the live performance. Aquila presents its work each year in New York City, tours nationwide, provides extensive educational programming and is well known for its innovative humanities and arts based public programs.
Tickets are available now at httix.com, by phone 608-637-8190, or in person during box office hours Wednesday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. The cost is $10 for students 18 and under, and $25 for adults.
