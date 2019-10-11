Cedella Hagedorn and Austin Christianson have been selected Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for September.
Hagedorn’s first-semester classed include advanced art, sociology/psychology, family living and geometry. During the second semester, she will be taking video production, general chemistry, family living, geometry and English IV.
Last year she volunteer taught (YTY) for Cheri Waddell at the Viroqua Area Montessori School. This year during first semester she is volunteer teaching for Mrs. Babb, who is a first-grade teacher at the Viroqua Elementary School.
During her time at Viroqua High School, Hagedorn has volunteered at Viroqua McIntosh Memorial Library. As a library volunteer, she has helped Youth Services Director Mary Mulvaney-Kemp with numerous activities, such as, canoe trips, after-school activities and stocking inventory.
Hagedorn enjoys doing art, babysitting, listening to music and working out/exercising during her spare time.
She plans to attend Winona State University to earn her elementary education degree. She said she wants to be a teacher in order to teach and encourage people to be kind and respectful to all living creatures.
She is the daughter of Melissa Hagedorn.
Christianson’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include pre-calculus, psychology, weight training, English IV, CAD, Chemistry I, Wood Manufacturing II and environmental science.
His school activities include being a member of the football team and the FFA.
Christianson’s community activities include helping the football with the annual Stuff the Bus event, and helping the Liberty Pole Boosters 4-H Club with roadside cleanup and replacing the landscape around the church where the club meets.
His hobbies are hunting, fishing and camping.
Christianson plans on attending college for biomedical engineering.
He is the son of David and Ann Marie Christianson.
