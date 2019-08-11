A comfortable summer breeze rippled through Viroqua’s Eckhart Park as children attended McIntosh Memorial Library’s third annual carnival, Thursday, Aug. 8. The free carnival was one of many activities that were offered as part of the library’s summer reading program.
The early part of the afternoon was geared for children birth to age 6, while the latter part was for 7- to 14-year olds.
The younger children could earn tickets by playing such games as Knock Down the Kitties, Bunny Ring Toss, Coin on a Shelf and Ball in a Square. Tickets could be used to play in the bouncy house, for prizes, face painting, sno-cones and balloon animals. Children could sign up for a door prize drawing and have their picture taken at a photo booth. There was also a puppet show put on by Project Recovery.
High school students, Viroqua High School Student Council members and the Viroqua High School girls volleyball team volunteered at the carnival. Between 300 and 400 children attended the event.
