Bethel Home and Services hosted a special spring visitor Saturday afternoon – the Easter Bunny
The Easter Bunny came to Bethel Home in Viroqua for the annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza.
The sun came out in time for children to hunt for candy-filled eggs in the nursing home’s courtyard. In addition to the egg hunt, there was a coloring contest, treats to eat, and live rabbits, ducklings and chicks to cuddle. Children and their families could also watch Bethel Home’s chickens peck at watermelon rinds. There were extra prizes for finding the golden egg.
