Independence Day felt like summer should, with a high of 91 degrees in Viroqua and a low of 70 degrees.
Viroqua celebrated the Fourth of July with the Marcia Andrew Memorial Strawberry Shortcake Social hosted by the Vernon County Historical Society on the lawn of the Sherry-Butt House. The day ended with the Viroqua Skylighters launching fireworks from the infield on the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The Fourth of July week ended Sunday with the Viroqua Eagles Annual Car and Truck Show set up on South Rock Avenue.
La Farge marked the holiday with a parade in the morning, among other activities throughout the day. The village’s celebration began June 30 with church services in the village park shelter.
