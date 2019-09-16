Vernon County Fair-goers took time on Entry Day, Wednesday, Sept. 11, to honor military personnel, police, fire, rescue, EMTs, first responders and municipal road crews. A special thank-you was also extended to all of the people who have helped others during the flooding in recent years.
The emergency volunteer appreciation service opened with Tyler Fortney singing the national anthem and the audience standing for the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Most of us have a clear memory of where we were 18 years ago,” said master of ceremonies Monte Dunnum.
Dunnum said we all saw the role of sacrifice as service personnel went to help people in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, following the 9/11 attacks.
“Tonight’s ceremony focuses on the local level – the people who give sacrifices every day,” Dunnum said.
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears tanked military veterans, and the men and women who are currently serving in the military.
Spears also said everyone remembers where they were on 9/11, and many may have watched the Wednesday’s 9/11 TV specials about the attacks. “To see the backstories; it was remarkable to see the resolve of the families for what they gave.”
“I am going to speak on a local level about service personnel; many are here this evening,” Spears said. “When tragedy occurs, it affects everyone in the community. All of these people come together in an emergency. Everyone comes out to help.”
“We must remember they are part of the community…,” Spears said. He said during the floods in recent years, personnel were helping others even as their own homes were being affected.
Spears said when we need help they are there, “but volunteerism is getting hard.” He encouraged those in attendance to serve the community and to “step forward” to fill paid and volunteer positons.
Dunnum, who retired in May as the band teacher at Westby Area High School, thanked Spears and his team and the fire department for doing what they do to prepare for anything that may happen at school.
“They take it seriously,” Dunnum said. “Thank you for taking it seriously to prepare for anything.”
Phil Stittleburg, La Farge Fire Department chief, said we should remember not only those who gave their lives during such tragedies as on 9/11 but also those who give their lives in “ones and twos.”
Stittleburg said Vernon County has more than 20 fire and emergency services organizations. He said several hundred volunteers staff these organizations.
“These volunteers are your friends and neighbors,” Stittleburg said.
He said the volunteers spend nights and weekends training for a variety of emergency situations. “They may not have the time, but they have the heart,” practicing skills such as how to administer Narcan and how to remove a victim trapped in a vehicle.
Stittleburg said it’s not only the volunteers who sacrifice, but also the families. “Families share the load.”
Stittleburg said he was “delighted” to see people at the service. He also encouraged attendees to join the emergency volunteers and help respond. He said there are many ways to help, by doing such things as fundraising or maintaining equipment. “You can help in ways that aren’t emergency services.”
Andrew Pratt, from Viroqua Church of Christ, reflected on how there was resiliency after 9/11 and communities came together.
“When people see a problem, they are willing to rise to the occasion; that’s the spirit of America and the Free World,” Pratt said. “I hope we can continue to rise to the occasion.”
Following Pratt’s reflections, Dunnum asked active military and military veterans to stand, and then invited active and retires police, fire and EMS personnel to come forward.
The service closed with “Taps” played by Jim Galstad, a Vernon County Fair Board member, and the lowering of the flag by Roger Hooker and John Waters. Hooker is a past fair board president and U.S. Navy Vietnam War veteran. Waters is the groundskeeper of the fairgrounds and a Desert Storm veteran, U.S. Army National Guard.
The appreciation service was originally scheduled to be held on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage, but was moved to the Harold A. Hanson Arena because of the potential of rain. Donna Leum, a director on the Vernon County Agricultural Society Board, organized the service.
