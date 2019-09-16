In his latest work, "Half-a-Star," Michael Perry draws on the worst reviews of his career, taking the audience on a hilarious, heartfelt, and unvarnished journey through a life in the arts as seen mostly from behind the windshield of a used van. He will perform the piece at the Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available online now at www.httix.com or during box office hours Wednesday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.
Perry is a New York Times bestselling author, humorist, playwright, and radio show host from New Auburn, Wisconsin.
Perry’s bestselling memoirs include "Population: 485" (recently adapted for the stage), "Truck: A Love Story, "Coop," "Visiting Tom," and "Montaigne in Barn Boots: An Amateur Ambles Through Philosophy." Among his other dozen titles are "The Scavengers" (for young readers) and his novel "The Jesus Cow."
Raised on a small Midwestern dairy farm, Perry put himself through nursing school while working on a ranch in Wyoming, then detoured into writing. He lives with his wife and two daughters in rural Wisconsin, where he serves on the local volunteer fire and rescue service and is an intermittent pig farmer. He hosts the nationally-syndicated “Tent Show Radio,” performs widely as a humorist, and tours with his band the Long Beds (currently recording their third album). His three live humor albums include "Never Stand Behind A Sneezing Cow" and "The Clodhopper Monologues."
