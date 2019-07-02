Aaron Stakston of Madison, and originally from the Westby area, trims the mane of Lena the fjord horse, while Maia waits her turn. Stakston and the horses were a part of Norkedalen's Midsummer Fest, Saturday, June 22.
Visitors celebrated the summer solstice by attending Norskedalen’s 36th annual Midsummer Fest, Saturday, June 22.
Adults and children had an opportunity to celebrate with kubb games, a kids corner tent, where children could make a seed bomb and a tic-tac-toe bag, food, such as troll rolls and lefse, and music at the Bekkum Homestead, the amphitheater and the shelter. In addition, there were demonstrations of woodturning, blacksmithing, hardanger embroidery, flint knapping, lefse making, weaving and spinning, and knitting. Visitors could also meet fjord horses and ride a donkey.
Guides were available to present information about the history of the buildings on Norskedalen's grounds.
The solstice sunrise on June 21 marked the start of the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.