Visitors celebrated the summer solstice by attending Norskedalen’s 36th annual Midsummer Fest, Saturday, June 22.

A little trim

Aaron Stakston of Madison, and originally from the Westby area, trims the mane of Lena the fjord horse, while Maia waits her turn. Stakston and the horses were a part of Norkedalen's Midsummer Fest, Saturday, June 22.

Adults and children had an opportunity to celebrate with kubb games, a kids corner tent, where children could make a seed bomb and a tic-tac-toe bag, food, such as troll rolls and lefse, and music at the Bekkum Homestead, the amphitheater and the shelter. In addition, there were demonstrations of woodturning, blacksmithing, hardanger embroidery, flint knapping, lefse making, weaving and spinning, and knitting. Visitors could also meet fjord horses and ride a donkey.

Lefse demonstration

Kris Troyanek of La Crosse measures flour that will be used to roll out rounds of lefse during Norskedalen's 36th annual Midsummer Fest, Saturday, June 22.

Guides were available to present information about the history of the buildings on Norskedalen's grounds.

Musical moment

The Dell Tones provide music in Norskedalen's shelter during Midsummer Fest, Saturday, June 22.

The solstice sunrise on June 21 marked the start of the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Donkey power

Josie Hundt, 13, of Viroqua, rides Emma Jean the donkey. Donkey rides were offered during Norskedalen's Midsummer Fest, Saturday, June 22.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.