The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 4, 1918
100 years ago
Home county fair only two weeks distant - September 17-20.
The Nuzum Lumber Yard has two cars of tobacco lath in transit, which will arrive in a few days and relieve the shortage.
The county crew workers is putting in a concrete bridge over the dry run just south of Coon Prairie corners on the Black River road.
All boys interested in the Juvenile band to be organized should consult with Otto Brown at once regarding implements and other conditions.
So chill was last Saturday morning that a while frost spread in some low places. It has had the effect of urging people to greater activity in gathering perishable crops.
LaFarge buyers have been notified that the U.S. railroad administration announces the following prices for ties: 6x8 white oak, $1.03; 6x8 red oak, 91 cts., and 6x8 hard maple, 96 cts. These prices are more than double what they were three or four years ago.
Until otherwise decreed the state and federal fuel administrators give notice that all electrical signs and other unnecessary lights shall be done away with on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. This is done to conserve the use of coal.
The daily papers of last Friday contained a dispatch from Washington announcing by Federal Fuel Administrator Garfield, the order that automobile joy riding on Sundays should be discontinued indefinitely.
The electric light company has a new smoke stack in transit and hopes to put it in place the latter part of the week. It will require three or four days to do the work and during that time the plant will be closed down during the daylight hours.
The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 2, 1943
75 years ago
A new member has been added to the staff of the Vernon County District, announced Robert E. Lee, District Conservationist. Wyman Haskins, engineer, who has previously worked with the highway commission will now assist in farm planning and layout work in Vernon County District.
Plans are being made to have a booth at the Fair where addresses of men in the service maybe left for the purpose of being indexed and filed away for future reference……visitors to the fair will have the opportunity of sending greetings to relatives and friends in the service.
Deaths: Otto Emery Huston, age 55 of rural Viroqua; Lucille Lepley-Lothrup, age 25 of Cleveland Oh, formerly of Viroqua; Caroline ( Ulland ) Lindvig, age 83 of Westby; Anna Marie Olson, age 1 of rural Ferryville.
Marriages: Louise Olson and James A. Lovaas at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church; Garnet Ellefson and Orris Pederson; Irene Olson and Obert Severson at the home of Rev. H. T. Haagenson.
Pumpkin Ridge News: Most of the farmers in the community are busy harvesting Tobacco and would appreciate a few days of nice weather.
Readstown News: Corp. Chas. Holcomb, son of Walter Holcomb, has been transferred from Trinidad to 597 Training Sqd., Trng. Group, Kessler field, Miss.
Beverley Lowrey is employed at the Carter Grocery Store.
Purdy News: School bells echoed in the valley on Monday morning with Mrs. Mary Bjornstad teacher of our school. Miss Elnora Jacobson Collins and Mrs. Gerald Halverson teach the Brown School near Redmound.
West Prairie News: The Mission Festival at North West Prairie was very well attended.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Sept. 5, 1968
50 years ago
Vernonites go to the polls Tuesday along with the rest of the state in the primary election. State officials must be selected on the party ballots, and legislative officers must get this primary nod. County officials in either party are unopposed. Vote Tuesday.
Deaths: Herbert Knutson, 71; Harold Ergar, 50; James Lewis (Lew) Jones, 77; Lars D. Lothen, 79; Verna (Urbanek) Koukl, 60; Mayme Cecilia (Lucey) Phalin, 76; Carrie A. (Nelson) Egge, 83; Roy Fox, 88, Louis Schlottman, 92; Frances Louise Baker, 80.
Law Counsel is the pride of the Butch Wintz family of Viroqua. The pacer is often a winner in his starts this summer. He ran only three times last year, but now may be going to the big tracks at Chicago this fall.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Sept. 7, 1993
25 years ago
The De Soto School District reported a deficit of $217,414 for the 1993-1994 school year. That figure brought the total overspending from 1992 through 1994 school years to $434,000. The district has begun to take short-term loans to pay down the deficit.
There was a lot of confusion over the new stop lights on Main Street in Viroqua. Pedestrians were still learning to press the button for the "WALK" signal to appear. Some pedestrians had simply waited and assumed that the signal would appear without any input from them.
The issue of doing a second audit of the municipally owned liquor store in Westby was still not resolved. After receiving bids from accounting firms, the Westby City Council was stunned to realize that the audit would cost from four to five times what they thought it would. With that in mind, the council tabled another audit and left the review to the advisory committee.
The NCR plant in Viroqua celebrated its 25th anniversary. The facility had doubled in size in the late 1970s to 100,000 square feet. The facility employed 115 people over three shifts. The plant recycled 400 tons of scrap paper each year and produced more than 6000 tons of paper and label material during each year.
Brian Graham of Viroqua, who has served as the editor of the UW-Eau Claire student newspaper helped it to win a national award of excellence. The award came from the Society of Professional Journalists. The award was for the best all-around non-daily student newspaper.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Sept. 4, 2008
10 years ago
Back to School Night at Viroqua Elementary School on Wednesday Aug. 27 included some culinary highlights. Students and their parents had an opportunity to sample ratatouille and learn about the new Farm-to-School program, which will incorporate local foods in school lunches. In addition, there was showing of the Disney animated movie, "Ratatouille."
Victory Renaissance Faire will be held at the Red Lion on State Highway 35 between De Soto and Genoa on Saturday, September 13 at 4pm. The event is a fund raiser for the construction of a handicap-accessible fishing facility in De Soto.
The Viroqua City Council voted down a proposed ban on smoking in city parks last week by a 6-3 margin. City Administrator Jeff Gohlke said the proposed ordinance would ban smoking in all city buildings, all city parks and also public sidewalks adjacent to those areas.
A 69-year-old rural Soldiers Grove woman suffered severe laceration to her arms and legs when attacked by pigs after falling while moving the animals to a pen. According to Vernon County Sheriff's Department, Judy Surface was moving the pigs from one pen into another when she tripped and fell to the ground. Between four and six pigs attacked her.
Bluegrass music with Monroe Crossing will fill the theater house on Sept. 6 at 7:30pm. This show is the first one in the ARTT's 2008-09 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.