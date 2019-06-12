There’s a great new salsa band in Wisconsin and it’s coming to the Driftless area on Saturday, July 13.
Orquesta MAS (Madison All Stars), which has been attracting significant critical acclaim for the past year, will be a featured act at this year’s Driftless Music Festival in Viroqua's Eckhart Park.
The 12-member ensemble draws from roots in Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States to put together an exciting menu of full-flavored Latin sounds.
Harnessing its members’ diverse passions for the rhythms of Central and South America, the group melds them into its own unique blend of deliciously smooth, delightfully danceable music.
“It’s salsa like you’ve never heard before,” said one reviewer. “A terrific band with great singers and a superb horn section and percussionists,” raved another.
“This is music you can really move to,” said Charlie Knower, one of the fest’s organizers. “In fact, when you hear that Latin beat, it’s almost impossible to keep your body from moving.” Knower indicated that, for those that feel the call, the Fest will feature a wooden dance floor.
Orquesta MAS will appear on the Driftless Music Festival stage at 4:30 p.m.
Also appearing at the fest are:
- The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers, with a brand-new take on old-time country music at 1 p.m.
- Honky-Tonk Jump, Texas dance hall music, in the spirit of Ernest Tubb and Hank Williams, at 2:30 p.m.
- Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, super-funky, Midwest-flavored rhythm and blues at 6:30 p.m.
- The Brotherhood Singers, a jubilee-style, sacred (and secular) a cappella quintet at 8:30 p.m.
Grounds will open at noon for lunch at the fest’s food court, which features wood-fired pizza; Jamaican fare; tacos; burgers, brats, hotdogs and other sandwiches; kettle corn, strawberry shortcake and smoothies, and other dessert offerings.
The Driftless Music Festival, now in its eight year, is a family-friendly event, and, as always, admission is free. More information about the fest is available at driftlessmusicfestival.com or by email to driftlessmusicfestival@gmail.com.
