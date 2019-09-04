A grey, cloudy sky didn’t dampen the excitement as students and their parents entered Westby Elementary School on the first day of the 2019-20 school year, Tuesday morning.
As students entered the building, parents took photos of their young scholars with the school mascot, Appleby, before taking them to their classrooms.
The last day of the school year is scheduled for June 3. If snow days are to be made up, the district will start with June 4.
