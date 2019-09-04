First day of school

Westby Elementary School students get off the bus on the first day of the 2019-20 school year, Tuesday morning.

 Angela Cina, Westby Times

A grey, cloudy sky didn’t dampen the excitement as students and their parents entered Westby Elementary School on the first day of the 2019-20 school year, Tuesday morning.

As students entered the building, parents took photos of their young scholars with the school mascot, Appleby, before taking them to their classrooms.

Photo for posterity

Tiffany Jothen takes her daughter Liberty Jothen's photo, Tuesday morning. Liberty is a fourth-grader at Westby Elementary School.

The last day of the school year is scheduled for June 3. If snow days are to be made up, the district will start with June 4.

Welcome back!

Westby Elementary School principal Bruce Peterson welcomes students back to school, Tuesday morning.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

