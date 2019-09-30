Everyone is invited to participate in the 10th annual Viroqua Harvest Parade, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, starting at 2 p.m. This parade is held every year to celebrate community, art, and the harvest season.
The parade is a human-powered large-scale puppet parade and is open to all ages to either be in the parade or watch it. Kids and adults who wish to be in the parade should come to The Commons (formerly the Ark) located at 401 E. Jefferson St. on parade day by 1 p.m. There will be extra costumes available — or they can bring their own harvest-themed costumes.
The parade route will begin at The Commons and travel down Rusk Street toward Terhune Street then along Main Street and into Eckhart Park via Court Street. The celebration then continues at the park with local food vendors, a variety of musical performances, and concludes with a performance by the Driftless Fire Tribe at dusk.
For more information or to get involved, call Denise Semanchin at 608-637-2606. You can also find information about the parade at www.facebook.com/viroquaharvest.
