Being a stopover for travelers on horseback going from La Crosse to Viroqua and settled in the 1800s by Norwegian immigrants, the little town of Esofea grew to quite the distinction, once having a creamery, post office, grocery store, blacksmith shop, Ford garage and cheese factory; Michael Rentz established his tannery there in 1872.
Today the area boasts the site of the Bethany Lutheran Church and the 148-acre park that bears the official name — Esofea-Rentz Memorial Park.
Located on the banks of the North Fork of the Bad Axe River, this popular, somewhat hard to find park, is enjoyed by hikers, picnickers, campers, and folks who can use the open areas for a variety of ball games. It is the oldest and most historic park in Vernon County.
Fast forward to summer 2018 when local, current rural mail carrier, based out of Viroqua, Dean Daniels, was hiking at the park and quite accidentally came across a forlorn-looking dirty brass plate measuring 7 inches by 12 inches, embedded in a large block of cement sitting at the base of a tree. Daniels noted that the plate was dated Sept. 14, 1938 and placed near a commemorative tree by a group known as the Vernon County Retired Rural Mail Carriers Association.
Daniels interest and those to whom he showed the plaque was peaked; he first called the Viroqua Post Office and then notified the Vernon County Parks Office, asking the latter if he could take the brass plaque/stone base home and clean it up. He was granted the OK; he then scrubbed the entire plaque face with soap and water and then shined it with Brass, and finished the job by sealing it.
Being a current, Viroqua-based rural carrier himself for 38 years, Daniels wanted to find out more. Daniels and another rural carrier, Sandy Gillespie, logging 24 years of rural carrier experience herself, did some research at the Vernon County Historical Society. They struck gold when they found an article in the then Vernon County Censor newspaper, dated Sep. 14, 1938 that described, in part, “a Vernon County Rural Letter Carriers Association and Auxiliary, sponsoring a community program and a tree planting ceremony to take place at 2 PM on September 14, 1938 at Esofea Park!”
Daniels and Gillespie said that they both received great help from VCHS staff member Carol Krogan to ferret out the 81-year-old paper reference.
The article went on to describe that “the day will include speeches, songs, music and picnics to be enjoyed by members of the Carriers’ families and also postmasters and all friends of the postal service in Vernon and doing counties.”
Daniels mentioned his find to a friend, Carol Sorenson of Viroqua, whose husband, David, had been himself a local rural carrier for 13 years; Carol had been employed in postal work in La Crosse.
Carol Sorenson then contacted Westby’s History Alive Project organization’s president, Dave Amundson, asking Amundson if he’d like to write up the information on this “little slice of local history” and also be present to photograph the event when Daniels replaced the stone and its plaque back to its original site.
“Of course we were delighted to participate and be a part of this history,” Amundson said. “Our HAP group mission is to discover, document and preserve our area’s stories for all ages. All too often emphasis is spent on bigger stories and projects than this one and those are considered to be the most important; we at HAP feel that it is also these very smaller niche stories are the actual individual threads that make up the just as important tapestry of everyday life of the people that lived it long ago.”
So on May 12, Amundson joined Daniels to reposition Daniels’ find; they were further assisted by David and Carol Sorenson and Gillespie. And the rest, as they say, is history.
