Aleda Primmer, the 2018-19 Vernon County Fairest of the Fair, is looking forward to seeing the fair from a different perspective.
“I showed animals many years, and you’re limited to what you see,” she said. “I’ll get to see it from more angles and see more parts of the fair I haven’t seen before.”
Primmer, a member of the Viroqua High School Class of 2011, was crowned Fairest of the Fair at the Vernon County Fair Ferris Wheel Breakfast July 28. She said she felt excitement and relief when it was announced she was the fair’s new ambassador.
Since being named Fairest of the Fair, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduate has been busy. She attended the Fairest of the Fairs Reunion held at the Wisconsin State Fair Aug. 6. Primmer said there were a lot of different personalities and perspectives among the current Fairests from throughout Wisconsin and the past Fairests. She also attended the Vernon County Holstein Twilight Meeting Aug. 14.
Primmer was a member of the Route 56 4-H Club, which merged with the Mapledale Motivators to become the Mapledale Motivators/Route 56 4-H Club. She was involved in 4-H from age 4 until she was a sophomore in college. Her fair projects included showing dairy cows, sewing, arts and crafts, and baking.
One of her favorite fair memories is the year she showed a Guernsey.
“I’d never done that before,” she said. “I got Grand Champion, and that was the first and only time doing that.”
Another memory involves earning merits for sewing, which allowed her to go to the Wisconsin State Fair twice for the Clothing Revue.
Primmer said 4-H was a learning opportunity.
“You learn a lot of different skills you wouldn’t have gotten to do or willing to do,” she said. “You get to meet new people.”
She said 4-H also gave her the opportunity to do other things, such as being a Dairy Princess Attendant her senior year of high school and being Fairest of the Fair.
The Vernon County Fair is special, Primmer said, because there is a great variety of projects that are still being exhibited by youth and adults who are interested in showing off their skills and talents.
“We have a lot of extra activities, such as the demolition derby and harness racing,” she said. “It’s the stuff that makes us more interesting.”
Primmer graduated from UW-Platteville in 2014 with a degree in animal science with a dairy emphasis. She proudly noted she was in the class that graduated 12-13-14.
Primmer will reign over the Vernon County Fair Sept. 12-16.
