Vernon County Historical Society's Candy Cane Tour of Homes offers holiday sparkle

The Vernon County Historical Society will again host the Candy Cane Tour of Homes from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
The tour begins at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua. Visitors can purchase a ticket for $10, enjoy Christmas cookies and beverages, and receive a map showing five homes decorated for the holidays. Also, the Vernon Memorial Hospital Gift Shop next door will be open and tour-goers will received 20% off purchases.
The tour has been a community tradition for 30 years. Funds raised support the programs of the historical society as well as upkeep of four historic buildings: the museum, the Sherry-Butt House, Foreaker School and Old St. Mary’s Church. For more information, call the Vernon County Museum at 608-637-7396; visit the website: vernoncountyhistory.org; or see the Facebook page of Vernon County Historical Society.
Bonnie and Richard Running
S5316 Sidie Hollow Road
Nestled in the hills and hollows of Sidie Hollow is the home of Bonnie and Richard Running. The Runnings have enjoyed this home for 20 years. Richard’s great-grandfather’s cutter will be on the lawn greeting visitors.
Entering the home on the lower level, the family room holds many of Richard’s hunting and fishing trophies. A tom turkey struts in front of the fireplace and a muskie is mounted above . There are mounts of blue gills and deer on the walls and a bear rug is spread out on the floor. There are nature and hunting prints on the wall.
On the second level is a beamed living area with a fireplace, pine woodwork and wood floors. The glassed west wall overlooks the park and farmland. Family antiques are displayed along with a family genealogy. The U-shaped kitchen with granite countertops from Countertops by Design opens directly into the living space.
Upstairs is the master bedroom and the loft holds Bonnie’s sewing room
There will be a Christmas tree downstairs and a full-sized tree on the main level. One of the trees will be decorated with tatted and crocheted ornaments made by Richard’s aunt over the years. The rest of the home will be dressed up for the holidays.
Harmonie and Dennis O’Loughlin
320 E. Terhune St.
The blue Victorian-style stucco house was built in 1899. The first occupants were Dr. Wm. Trowbridge and his wife Regina Lindemann Trowbridge. Regina lived in the house more than 60 years.
The front door is beveled glass and oak with a feeling of Mission style. It opens up into a large foyer graced by an open staircase and unusual wallpaper.
The main floor features a living area with a brick fireplace and built-in bookcases surrounding the fireplace. The dining and kitchen area have been updated. The wall was taken out between the two areas and a modern kitchen installed. The granite countertops and the light colored cabinetry complement the copper sink and custom-built copper stove hood. There are no upper cabinets, making the kitchen feel light and airy.
There are three bedrooms and an office space upstairs. The bathroom has a claw-footed tub and was renovated to match the Victorian-era home. The master bedroom is on the third floor.
The home will be decorated for the holidays with natural materials. The tree will hold artist-made ornaments, some that were collected by Harmonie’s mother and grandmother. Boughs will be intertwined on the fireplace mantel and on the staircase.
Hazen House
Kevin Anderson
306 S. Rusk Ave.
The Hazen House, built in 1892 by E.W. Hazen, is now owned by Kevin Anderson as a family vacation home and an Airbnb.
The tile-floored vestibule opens into a foyer dominated by the open staircase and a hardwood floor. The dining and living area is combined to create a large, comfortable room for guests. The living room fireplace and staircase are supposed to have come from France and are original to the home.
Tour-goers will enter the home from the back where there is a large, roomy mud room that leads to the kitchen which was completely renovated and is now a place where guests can cook in comfort and convenience.
Upstairs are six bedrooms, two of them have painted floors and one has a mural between the moulding and ceiling. One of the two bathrooms upstairs has the original club foot tub imported from Italy in 1903.
The house will be decorated for the holidays.
Maridene and David Parr
117 N. Washington Ave.
This cozy, two story catalog home was possibly ordered from Sears, Roebuck & Company or Montgomery Ward. These kit homes were sold at Sears from 1908 to about 1940 and at Montgomery Ward from about 1922-31. A Montgomery Ward home sold for $1,385 to $1,995 in 1925 without options such as oak woodwork, asphalt shingles and several more options. The plumbing, heating, electricity and foundation were extra. The house was completely remodeled over the years with the original floor plan kept intact.
The carpeted living and dining area contain many family pictures and two white-tailed deer mounts of David’s. Two plaid chairs from the 1970s add color and a touch of nostalgia to the home. The U-shaped kitchen has dark cabinets and granite countertops from Elegant Stone.
The table in the dining area may be set with some of Maridene’s collections of green depression glass and fine china.
The tree in the living area will be decorated with collectable ornaments and the home will be dressed up for the holidays.
Virginia Tromp
606 E. Court St.
The former home of Dian and Gary Krause, built around 1881 by Melvin Chase, has undergone some changes within the last year.
Virginia Tromp has opened up the kitchen area, removing a wall, creating a galley kitchen with a booth, upholstered in pink. The large window allows natural light to highlight the art in the sitting area. The solid wood countertops made by Mike Riley add more warmth to the room.
The large room off the kitchen has been turned into a working studio. Tromp creates collages, some very large and colorful, many with a nature theme. The studio has the unusual stone fire place and a custom wood floor. There is a collection of unusual chandeliers which will be decorated with garland and twinkle lights for the holidays.
Six tall, narrow trees placed throughout the home will have vintage ornaments and natural elements on the boughs.