Last April, due to a spring snowstorm, we had to cancel a program with local author Harlan Flick. He was scheduled to read from and speak about his 2014 memoir, “Coins in a Half-Filled Jar.” Fortunately we have been able to re-schedule this program for Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m., at the museum.
Harlan grew up in the 1950sand ‘60s in De Soto, and spent his childhood playing, hunting, fishingsand trapping in the woods, waters and marshes along the Mississippi River. His memoir’s chapter headings give you a sense of this life: Chasing Minnows, Digging Worms in Wintertime, Fishing the Ponds, Coon Hunting, Late Fall Crappies, Fowl Weather and Traditions of the Hunt.
Our programs are free and open to the public. They are held in the museum’s first-floor, handicapped-accessible conference room. Refreshments will be served afterward. I’m sure there won’t be a snowstorm on Sept. 4!
With the Vernon County Fair coming up in less than a month, it’s time to brush up on your county history so you can play the history quiz at our fair booth. Here’s one of the questions we ask adults: Who was the first settler in the town of Hillsboro?
Well, that’s pretty hard, so we’ve turned it into a multiple-choice question: Was that first settler Moses Decker, Valentia (or Vilentia) B. Hill or Peder Brye? The answer is V.B. Hill, for whom Hillsboro is named. Bragging rights are awarded to those who add that Moses Decker founded Viroqua, and Peder Brye was an early settler in the town of Coon.
Since we are currently observing the World War I centennial, we’ve added a World War I question to the quiz. We ask teenagers: true or false? during World War I, many people in Vernon County knit socks for the soldiers and war refugees. The answer is “true” – Red Cross knitting and sewing groups formed all around the county shortly after the U.S. entered the war in 1917. Women and men, girls and boys, all knit socks that the Red Cross sent to U.S. soldiers and to European refugees, especially those from Belgium.
And here’s a question for children: Which county in Wisconsin has the most round barns? With some prompting, kids can usually give the answer, which of course is “Vernon County.” Sometimes a nearby adult will know how many round barns are still standing in our county (10).
Check this space next week for a few more fair questions!
