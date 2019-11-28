Vernon County Toys for Tots program helps fulfill Christmas wishes

“They do a wonderful job,” Deaver said. “They are a wonderful group of people. May say, ‘This is our Christmas.’ These people are our core group.”

Deaver said the volunteers tweak the packing system every year “so we can make for the best Christmas for the kids.”

As the Tuesday volunteers sort and organize items, they take note of gaps that need to be filled.

This year, Deaver said, there is a need for gifts for boys and girls age 6-7 and 8-9. Suggestions include basketballs, soccer balls and games. Movie passes that also include gift certificates for pop and popcorn are also suggestions.

Hats and mittens for all ages are also welcome donations. Deaver said Lloyd and Darlene Ray were among the program’s early organizers and started the tradition of including hats and mittens with the Christmas gifts. “We want to keep that going.”

Deaver pointed out that she and the other volunteers appreciate donations of any toys and gifts that are appropriate for boys and girls of any age.

If people aren’t sure of what to purchase, they may donate money, which allows volunteers to buy gifts and toys to fill any gaps that may come up between now and packing day in December.