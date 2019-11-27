Viroqua Community Bell Choir shares love of music

Each player has at least three bells, three chimes and one or two mallets to keep track of during a performance. Many different techniques will be demonstrated at their program.

Choir historyAlthough the choir was formed in the spring of 1986, the bells were not purchased at that time. The two-octave set of carillon bells was a gift from Clara Overbo, purchased in 1977 for the Viroqua United Methodist Church. They were played for a time by members of that congregation. Over time, however, those members graduated, moved or became disinterested, and so the bells sat idle for several years.

According to information compiled for the choir’s 25th anniversary reunion concert, nine years after the original purchase, a community meeting was held, and there was enough interest for two choirs to begin playing the bells again. Though it was agreed that they be housed at the Methodist Church, the choir members were from a variety of churches in the area, and the bells became “travelers” for many occasions. They were played for church services, Caroling of the Choirs, weddings, nursing homes, community events such as mother-daughter banquets, community group meetings and parties. The group even played for the visit from Viroqua’s sister city delegates from Russia.