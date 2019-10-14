Dancing mushrooms

A dancing mushroom joins human-powered puppets and other harvest-themes characters for the Viroqua Harvest Parade, Saturday afternoon.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

Rain and snow showers didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of people marching in or watching the 10th annual Viroqua Harvest Parade, Saturday afternoon.

The parade featured large human-powered puppets, music, and adults and children wearing harvest-themes costumes.

Following the parade, a celebration that included a variety of musical performances and local food vendors was held at The Commons (formerly The Ark) on East Jefferson Street. The celebration was originally scheduled to be held at Eckhart Park, but was moved indoors because of the cold temperatures.

Leaf people

Leaf people people and their pooch make their way down Main Street for the 10th annual Viroqua Harvest Parade, Saturday.
A jewel of autumn

A bluejay adds color to the 10th annual Viroqua Harvest Parade, Saturday afternoon.
Autumn music

The Firefly Brass Band plays in the Viroqua Harvest Parade, Saturday. This was the 10th year for the parade and post-parade celebration.
Wise owls

Owls make an appearance in the Viroqua Harvest Parade, Saturday.
Insects on parade

A bumblebee and other insects march in the 10th annual Viroqua Harvest Parade, Saturday.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

