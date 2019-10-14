Rain and snow showers didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of people marching in or watching the 10th annual Viroqua Harvest Parade, Saturday afternoon.
The parade featured large human-powered puppets, music, and adults and children wearing harvest-themes costumes.
Following the parade, a celebration that included a variety of musical performances and local food vendors was held at The Commons (formerly The Ark) on East Jefferson Street. The celebration was originally scheduled to be held at Eckhart Park, but was moved indoors because of the cold temperatures.
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.