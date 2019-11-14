Viroqua High School brought “Monty Python’s Spamalot” School Edition to the Viroqua Elementary School Cafetorium Theater, Nov. 8-10.
The musical is “lovingly ripped off” from the film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The young actors told the tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail. The cast pulled off the wild antics and humor that define the British comedy group.
The entertaining songs, from the “Fisch Schlapping Song” and “I Am Not Dead Yet,” to “Find Your Grail” and “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” and those in between, carried the action. All of the actors had good, strong singing voices and were light on their feet.
The simple, vibrant set added to the fun production. The actors with multiple deserve an extra round of applause for making quick costume changes.
The cast included Brooks Ekern as King Arthur, Jenevieve Getter as Lady of the Lake, Ethan Pratt as Patsy, Percival Brannan as Sir Lancelot, Trista Brueggeman as Sir Robin, Corinna Corelli as Sir Bevedere and Jack Clizer as Sir Galahad.
The actors with multiple parts were Mercedes Peterson, Carter Roels, Abi Wileman, Henry Roels, Charlie Durochik, Aliveah Halverson, Emma Meyer, Trinity Gilman, Andi Riddle, Annabella Dlugi, Melaina Grant and Linnea Peterson.
The student crew included Joy Hubbard, Genesee Goltz, Kara Kessro, Johannes Rajski, Kadie Larry, Juliette Getter, Cammie Leer, Ellanor Fortney and River Stackhouse.
The crew chief was VHS grad Hannah Melsha, rehearsal accompanist was Patty Moilien, assistant director and sound engineer was Nathan Randall and assistant sound engineer was Shawn Renfro. The orchestra included VHS instructors Brad Thew, Brad Lebakken and Kyle Schleife. The production was directed by Pam Kalinosky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.