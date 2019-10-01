Viroqua High School’s Homecoming week Sept. 23-28 was filled with numerous activities from dress-up days and float building to window decorating downtown and skits and rally.
The Blackhawks faced River Valley Friday night, and were defeated 50-7. The week closed with the annual dance Saturday night. The Homecoming theme was “Arctic Bliss.”
