2019 VHS Homecoming king and queen

Viroqua High School 2019 Homecoming King Alex Jacobson and Queen Jordynn Bahr ride in the parade with Miniatures Brock Primmer and Lilly Johnson.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

Viroqua High School’s Homecoming week Sept. 23-28 was filled with numerous activities from dress-up days and float building to window decorating downtown and skits and rally.

The Blackhawks faced River Valley Friday night, and were defeated 50-7. The week closed with the annual dance Saturday night. The Homecoming theme was “Arctic Bliss.”

Fine flags

The flags corps performs with the Viroqua High School band, Friday afternoon.
Football players

Viroqua High School football players ride in the Homecoming parade, Friday afternoon.
At attention

The Viroqua High School football team stands at attention for the national anthem prior to the Homecoming game kickoff, Friday night.
School spirit

Viroqua's football cheerleader
Cheering students

Students cheer on the Viroqua Blackhawks, Friday night.
Football action

The Viroqua football team faces River Valley in the Homecoming game, Friday.
Marching band

The Viroqua High School band plays the music of the Swedish  pop group ABBA during halftime, Friday.

