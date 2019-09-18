Viroqua High School will hold Homecoming activities Sept. 23-28. The 2019 theme is “Arctic Bliss.”
Dress-up days start Monday with PJs. Tuesday is Beach vs. Tundra, Wednesday is ‘80s Day, and Thursday is Color Day; on that day staff will wear bright blue, seniors black, juniors gray, sophomores navy and freshmen baby blue. The dress-up days end Friday with Spirit Day.
Friday includes skits and rally at about 12:30 p.m., followed by the Homecoming parade around 2:15 p.m. The Blackhawks will face River Valley at 7 p.m. The Homecoming dance is Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m.
Throughout the week students will be building floats, practicing their class skits and songs during resource, playing Roouball Thursday during fourth block, and decorating for the dance Friday.
