2019 VHS Homecoming court

Members of the 2019 Viroqua High School Homecoming Court include (front, from left) Brandi Aide, Jordynn Bahr, Brianna Carman, Callista Conrad, Caitlyn Fox, Angie Harnish; (back) Austin Christianson, Josh Frye, Dalton Hardy, Alex Jacobson, Zach Lohr and Dawson Swenson

 Deanna Leum photo

Viroqua High School will hold Homecoming activities Sept. 23-28. The 2019 theme is “Arctic Bliss.”

Dress-up days start Monday with PJs. Tuesday is Beach vs. Tundra, Wednesday is ‘80s Day, and Thursday is Color Day; on that day staff will wear bright blue, seniors black, juniors gray, sophomores navy and freshmen baby blue. The dress-up days end Friday with Spirit Day.

Friday includes skits and rally at about 12:30 p.m., followed by the Homecoming parade around 2:15 p.m. The Blackhawks will face River Valley at 7 p.m. The Homecoming dance is Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m.

Throughout the week students will be building floats, practicing their class skits and songs during resource, playing Roouball Thursday during fourth block, and decorating for the dance Friday.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

