With highs in the mid-80s, the 23rd annual Wild West Days in Viroqua Aug. 17-19 had a summery feel.
The three-day event kicked off Friday night with a Western-themed parade down Viroqua’s Main Street, the Richard Sidie Family Horse Pull on the Wild West Days grounds and a concert by The Stapletons at the Temple Theatre.
The activities continued on the Wild West grounds Saturday and Sunday with vendors selling their wares, food vendors serving tasty treats, children playing games, musicians performing, Ho-Chunk ceremonial dancers sharing their culture, cowboys and cowgirls participating in the rodeos, volunteers performing reenactments, horse lovers giving pony rides and people of all ages competing in hog wrestling Saturday afternoon.
The Wild West Royalty reigned over the event. Members of the 2018 court are Miss Wild West Haley Hagen; First Attendant Genevieve Haugen; Second Attendant Rianna Oliver; Junior Miss Maya Cade; Junior Attendant Claire Slattery; and Little Miss Brigitta Haugen.
