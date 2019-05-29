'Log Slide' by Natalie Hinahara

'Log Slide' by Natalie Hinahara will be among the painter/printmaker's works that will be on display at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua during June.

 Contributed photo

VIVA Gallery’s monthly First Thursday artist reception will be held on June 6, and the paintings and prints of Viroqua-based artist Natalie Hinahara will be featured.

Hinahara’s paintings, relief prints and screen prints are informed by Midwestern landscapes and profoundly influenced by her desire to understand the fraught relationships humans forge with the natural world from which they come. She strives to project empathy and reverence for the plants and landscapes she depicts and encourages the viewer to pause, breathe deeply and reflect on their own connections with the world around them.

In her printmaking, Hinahara pays homage to specific plants and landscapes through reduction block prints and multi-layered screen prints. She finds more fluidity in her painting practice and pushes into abstraction, exploring specific moments of interaction with the land, water and living communities.

Hinahara’s prints and the works of VIVA’s 24 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on June 6 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.

The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.