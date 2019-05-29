VIVA Gallery’s monthly First Thursday artist reception will be held on June 6, and the paintings and prints of Viroqua-based artist Natalie Hinahara will be featured.
Hinahara’s paintings, relief prints and screen prints are informed by Midwestern landscapes and profoundly influenced by her desire to understand the fraught relationships humans forge with the natural world from which they come. She strives to project empathy and reverence for the plants and landscapes she depicts and encourages the viewer to pause, breathe deeply and reflect on their own connections with the world around them.
In her printmaking, Hinahara pays homage to specific plants and landscapes through reduction block prints and multi-layered screen prints. She finds more fluidity in her painting practice and pushes into abstraction, exploring specific moments of interaction with the land, water and living communities.
Hinahara’s prints and the works of VIVA’s 24 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on June 6 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
