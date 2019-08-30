VIVA Gallery’s First Thursday opening reception will take place on Sept. 5 and will feature the work of Rebecca Kobos. Kobos, who spends her summers along the Mississippi River in Iowa and her winters on the Gulf Coast of Florida, uses fabric to create realistic and whimsical fabric collages.
Combining strong colors and patterns in her work, Kobos uses free-motion stitching to add detail to these “fabric sketches.” Her pieces often include fabric and fibers that she has hand-dyed. Some of her favorite subjects are cats, birds, plants, faces and landscapes. Her pieces include larger, framed wall art and smaller 5-inch by 7-inch collages that are made into cards.
Kobos has taught classes in sun painting, warp painting and fabric collage at the Midwest Weavers Conference and has delivered lectures on the art of fabric collage. Recent exhibits include those at the Quad Cities Art Center, the Sarasota Arts Center, and the Iowa Fiber Artists Exhibit at Grinnell College. Her work can be seen in several galleries in Iowa, Wisconsin and Florida.
Kobos' fiber art and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on Sept. 5 from 5-7 p.m, and Kobos' works will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.